With San Diego State and Fresno State battling problems, the game takes extra meaning in the quest for the conference title (West Division) and earning the opportunity to play in the MWC championship game in December.

The UNLV Rebels head to San Jose State (3-1, 1-0) to play in their most important game in recent history. The Rebels, who have never started 3-0 in the Mountain West, have that opportunity against a Spartan squad that is also looking to remain undefeated in league play.

Last week, the Rebels (4-1, 2-0) stumbled out of the gate early, spotting the Lobos an early 17-0 before outscoring New Mexico 31-3 the rest of the way. Quarterback Doug Brumfield continued his strong play with 233 yards on 24 of 33 passing and Aidan Robbins rushed for 79 yards and a score in the comeback victory.

Both teams have reason for optimism. The Spartans are coming off a 31-16 road victory over Wyoming in which junior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro was named MWC Offensive Player of the Week with a season high 314 yards through the air. Cordeiro accounted for three touchdowns, two of them by ground.

Keys to the game:

Faster start: A quick start by the Rebels would be a welcome change. The defense has tightened up drastically in the second half, but they have given up most of their points in the first quarter.

Turnover Battle: While the Rebels are tied for second in the nation with plus-nine turnovers, the Spartan offense is yet to turn the ball over. San Jose is plus-six in turnovers, which is top 10 nationally, and they have registered at least one interception each game.

Red Zone: The Spartan defense has also been stingy in the red-zone, allowing scores 64% of the time which puts them in the top 10 nationally. The Rebels have a strong foot in Daniel Gutierrez, who has hit all six of his attempts this season, but UNLV can’t settle for field goals.

Robbins and Reese: If San Jose can figure out a way to corral the duo, it could be a long day for the Rebels. A Spartan weakness has been against the run so the Rebels must exploit it early to open up the field.

Picking up the slack: UNLV is expected to be without two primary targets in Kyle Williams and Jeff Weimer. Both Senika McKie and Kalvin Souders played well last time out, but they’re going to have to do it again.

Contain Cordeiro: The dynamic quarterback can hurt you with his arm or legs. He has averaged 270 yards per game and has yet to throw an interception. While not as good of a runner as Brumfield, he can break out of the pocket and do some damage. The Rebels cannot let him get too comfortable or he has the potential to pick apart the secondary.

Steady Brumfield: Through five games, sophomore QB Doug Brumfield hasn’t made many mistakes. He has eight touchdown tosses to only two interceptions, all while completing more than 70% of his passes. He’s also added five rushing touchdowns. Brumfield needs to remain as poised as he has in the early season.

Play Smart: The Rebels must remain disciplined through the game and not allow large chunks of ground through penalties. This has been an issue for the Rebels and they seem to come in bunches when they do happen.

Series History: San Jose State leads the all-time series 19-6-1

SITE: CEFCU Stadium (21,520/Artificial Turf) San Jose, CA

TV: CBS Sports Network (Dave Ryan & Donte Whitner)

RADIO: ESPN 1100 AM & 100.9 FM (Russ Langer, Caleb Herring & Steve Cofield)

Opening Line: SJSU -5 O/U 50.5