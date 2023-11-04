The UNLV Rebels (7-2, 4-1) usually have difficulty grabbing a third win in a season, so winning their third road game is an accomplishment in itself. Any hopes the Lobos may have had in beating the Rebels quickly shattered when the Rebels scored touchdowns on their first five possessions of the first half en route to a 56-14 blowout. UNLV's initial score came on their very first play from scrimmage. Redshirt freshman Jayden Maiava found Ricky White open from 30 yards out to put the Rebels on the board. The short drive and score was set up by Jacob De Jesus' 59 yard punt return after the Lobos (3-6, 1-4) were forced to punt after their first series.

De Jesus' punt returns helped set the table for the UNLV onslaught. (Jason Bean)

It went from bad to worse for the Lobos. On their next offensive series, a muffed snap on a punt attempt gave the Rebels the ball at the Lobo 32 yard line. Facing third and ten, Maiava found Kaleo Ballungay for 21 yards to convert a key third down. Two plays later, Vincent Davis, Jr. plunged in from five yards out to stake the Rebels to a 14-0 lead.

The Lobos were able to slow the bleeding on the next drive. Dylan Hopkins engineered a 12 play, 75 yard touchdown drive that chewed up over six minutes of the game clock. Andrew Henry broke the goal line from three yards out to provide the lone highlight for the Lobos.

The Rebels responded with their own time consuming drive. UNLV drove 80 yards over 10 plays as Davis scored on his second rushing touchdown of the game to put the Rebels up 21-7. On their next drive, the Lobos folded for good. On their third play of the series, Jalen Dixon stripped the ball from Jacory Croskey-Merritt at the UNLV 33 yard line and Jett Elad raced to the New Mexico five yard line before being brought down. Donavyn Lester crossed the goal line to put the Rebels up 28-7

Perfection wasn't needed, but Maiava was near it with 13-18 passing for 247 yards and three TDs. (Jason Bean)

UNLV forced a quick three and out on the next possession and De Jesus again broke for another big gain off the punt. This time he raced 53 yards on the return to give the Rebels yet another short field at the Lobo 21 yard line. This time it was Courtney Reese from two yards out to increase the lead. The Rebels took a 35-7 lead into the locker room.

With four straight rushing touchdowns to end the first half, the Rebels went to the air for scores. On the first two possessions of the third quarter, Maiava found Dominic Gicinto from 43 yards out and Ricky White from 58 yards. The two plays came on back to back offensive plays.

The win was the eight largest margin of victory in Rebel history. The seven wins also guarantees that the Rebels will finish above .500 for the first time since 2013. Jose Pizano did not attempt a field goal, but his seven extra points shattered the UNLV record for points by a kicker (95) set just last season by Daniel Gutierrez (88).

The Rebels finished with five rushing touchdowns on the day, with Cameron Friel adding one late in the game. Maiava threw for three touchdown passes on 13-18 passing for 247 yards. Ricky White continued to flourish with his third 100 yard game in his last four. He finished with eight catches for 165 yards.